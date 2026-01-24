Gujarat CM Waives Penalty Interest for Rural Homeowners

In a decisive move towards social welfare, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced a major relief for rural families involved in the Gujarat Rural Housing Board's schemes. Beneficiaries willing to clear their outstanding principal without the burden of penalty interest will now find a silver lining.

The directive, aimed at assisting those unable to meet monthly penalty demands, offers around 9,029 families a chance to save approximately Rs 154 crore collectively. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader goal of providing every citizen with a secure home.

In a separate development, Rear Admiral Sritanu Guru, during his visit to Gandhinagar, discussed maritime security with the Chief Minister, highlighting the strategic importance of Gujarat's coastal region. This meeting comes at a time when regional security remains a top priority.

(With inputs from agencies.)