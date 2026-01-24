Gujarat CM Waives Penalty Interest for Rural Homeowners
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offers rural homeowners in Gujarat relief from penalty interest, aiding over 9,000 families. This decision aligns with PM Modi's vision of housing for all, ensuring families achieve homeownership. Admiral Sritanu Guru's courtesy visit also underscored the importance of maritime security.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move towards social welfare, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced a major relief for rural families involved in the Gujarat Rural Housing Board's schemes. Beneficiaries willing to clear their outstanding principal without the burden of penalty interest will now find a silver lining.
The directive, aimed at assisting those unable to meet monthly penalty demands, offers around 9,029 families a chance to save approximately Rs 154 crore collectively. This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's broader goal of providing every citizen with a secure home.
In a separate development, Rear Admiral Sritanu Guru, during his visit to Gandhinagar, discussed maritime security with the Chief Minister, highlighting the strategic importance of Gujarat's coastal region. This meeting comes at a time when regional security remains a top priority.
