Kyiv Battles Cold: Heat Restoration Efforts Amid Missile Attacks
After a Russian missile attack, 1,700 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating, while utility workers race to restore services. The assault disrupted power for 1.2 million properties during freezing temperatures, as Ukrainian, Russian, and American officials explore diplomatic solutions to end the war.
A Russian missile barrage has left around 1,700 apartment buildings in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv without heating, according to Mayor Vitalii Klitschko's report on Sunday. The extensive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure by Moscow occurred Saturday night, plunging 1.2 million homes into darkness amid freezing winter conditions.
Since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has increased its assaults on the country's energy systems, creating widespread power outages. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba indicated that the number of buildings without heating in Kyiv had decreased from 6,000 to 3,200 as of Saturday evening.
Efforts by utility workers and energy companies have reinstated heat to more than 1,600 buildings. Meanwhile, negotiations involving Ukrainian, Russian, and American officials were underway in Abu Dhabi, aiming to find a peaceful end to the ongoing conflict.
