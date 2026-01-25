Left Menu

Kyiv Battles Cold: Heat Restoration Efforts Amid Missile Attacks

After a Russian missile attack, 1,700 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating, while utility workers race to restore services. The assault disrupted power for 1.2 million properties during freezing temperatures, as Ukrainian, Russian, and American officials explore diplomatic solutions to end the war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 25-01-2026 13:12 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 13:12 IST
Kyiv Battles Cold: Heat Restoration Efforts Amid Missile Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian missile barrage has left around 1,700 apartment buildings in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv without heating, according to Mayor Vitalii Klitschko's report on Sunday. The extensive attack on Ukraine's energy infrastructure by Moscow occurred Saturday night, plunging 1.2 million homes into darkness amid freezing winter conditions.

Since the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has increased its assaults on the country's energy systems, creating widespread power outages. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba indicated that the number of buildings without heating in Kyiv had decreased from 6,000 to 3,200 as of Saturday evening.

Efforts by utility workers and energy companies have reinstated heat to more than 1,600 buildings. Meanwhile, negotiations involving Ukrainian, Russian, and American officials were underway in Abu Dhabi, aiming to find a peaceful end to the ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026