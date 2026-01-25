Chennai Petroleum Surges with Record-High Profits

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd (CPCL) has announced a remarkable surge in its financial performance for the third quarter ending December 2025. The company reported a consolidated profit of Rs 1,001.59 crore, a stark increase from the Rs 20.78 crore reported during the corresponding period last year.

This growth is attributed to sustained operational excellence and increased crude throughput, which rose to 2.79 million metric tonnes. The plant achieved 105% capacity utilization, highlighting its efficiency and reliability. These factors contributed to improved refining margins.

CPCL's total income for the October-December quarter reached Rs 19,467.40 crore, rising substantially from Rs 15,687.64 crore the previous year. For the April-December period, income rose to Rs 58,200 crore, boosting the company's standing as a leading energy provider in the sector.