Power Crisis Hits Russia's Naval Stronghold
Severomorsk, Russia's main naval base, faced power outages after aged pylons collapsed amid harsh winter conditions. This impacted electricity and heating in key areas, including the critical Northern Fleet. Efforts to manage the crisis involved rerouting power and managing restricted access in the closed town.
On Friday night, Andrei Chibis, governor of the Murmansk region, reported power cuts in Murmansk and Severomorsk following the collapse of several pylons near Murmansk, as reported by local media. Some residences in Severomorsk remained without power or heat that Sunday as restoration efforts continued.
In response, Severomorsk's docked Northern Fleet vessels turned to autonomous power systems to alleviate the strain. The closed town, bound by stringent access controls due to its military significance, continued to manage the crisis with resilience.