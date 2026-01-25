Power Crisis Hits Russia's Naval Stronghold

Severomorsk, Russia's strategic naval base, confronted severe power disruptions when aged electrical pylons succumbed to harsh winter weather. The outages affected electricity and heating supply in the closed town, home to the significant Northern Fleet.

On Friday night, Andrei Chibis, governor of the Murmansk region, reported power cuts in Murmansk and Severomorsk following the collapse of several pylons near Murmansk, as reported by local media. Some residences in Severomorsk remained without power or heat that Sunday as restoration efforts continued.

In response, Severomorsk's docked Northern Fleet vessels turned to autonomous power systems to alleviate the strain. The closed town, bound by stringent access controls due to its military significance, continued to manage the crisis with resilience.