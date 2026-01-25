Winter Fury: Massive Storm Blankets U.S. in Ice and Snow

The relentless winter storm continued its onslaught Sunday morning, spreading snow, sleet, and freezing rain from the Southern states up through New England. The extreme weather brought not only frigid temperatures but also widespread power outages, grounding thousands of flights and creating perilous road conditions.

The National Weather Service warned that the storm would persist into Monday for a significant portion of the country, resulting in enduring icy conditions and hazardous impacts on travel and infrastructure for several days. Heavy snow was anticipated from the Ohio Valley to the Northeast, while catastrophic ice accumulation loomed over the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions.

As of Sunday morning, poweroutage.com reported over 100,000 customers without electricity in Tennessee and Texas. Mississippi and Louisiana also faced significant outages with 100,000 and 84,000 customers affected, respectively. In response, President Donald Trump approved emergency declarations for at least a dozen states, as FEMA positioned resources and personnel in affected areas.