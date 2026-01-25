Left Menu

Winter Fury: Massive Storm Blankets U.S. in Ice and Snow

A major winter storm swept across the U.S., affecting the South up to New England with heavy snow, sleet, and ice. The storm caused widespread power outages, hundreds of flight cancellations, and dangerous travel conditions. Emergency declarations were approved in multiple states to combat the storm's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:02 IST
Winter Fury: Massive Storm Blankets U.S. in Ice and Snow
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The relentless winter storm continued its onslaught Sunday morning, spreading snow, sleet, and freezing rain from the Southern states up through New England. The extreme weather brought not only frigid temperatures but also widespread power outages, grounding thousands of flights and creating perilous road conditions.

The National Weather Service warned that the storm would persist into Monday for a significant portion of the country, resulting in enduring icy conditions and hazardous impacts on travel and infrastructure for several days. Heavy snow was anticipated from the Ohio Valley to the Northeast, while catastrophic ice accumulation loomed over the Lower Mississippi Valley to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions.

As of Sunday morning, poweroutage.com reported over 100,000 customers without electricity in Tennessee and Texas. Mississippi and Louisiana also faced significant outages with 100,000 and 84,000 customers affected, respectively. In response, President Donald Trump approved emergency declarations for at least a dozen states, as FEMA positioned resources and personnel in affected areas.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026