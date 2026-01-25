Rusted Rifle Recovered: A Glimpse into Past Conflicts

The Jammu and Kashmir Police made a significant recovery on Sunday when they found a rusted AK assault rifle in Rajouri district, nestled among stones on a stream's bank.

The weapon was discovered during intensified patrols in Sunderbani, a border district. Authorities believe the rifle belonged to a terrorist killed in 2021 during an encounter with security forces.

Initial investigations reveal that two rifles were recovered back then, but another was believed to have been carried away by the current from the scene. This latest recovery is a testament to the enduring challenges of maintaining security in the region.

