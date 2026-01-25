Left Menu

Rusted Rifle Recovered: A Glimpse into Past Conflicts

Police in Jammu and Kashmir recovered a rusted AK assault rifle from a water body in Rajouri, believed to belong to a terrorist killed in a 2021 encounter. The discovery highlights ongoing security efforts and the remnants of past conflicts that continue to surface in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Police made a significant recovery on Sunday when they found a rusted AK assault rifle in Rajouri district, nestled among stones on a stream's bank.

The weapon was discovered during intensified patrols in Sunderbani, a border district. Authorities believe the rifle belonged to a terrorist killed in 2021 during an encounter with security forces.

Initial investigations reveal that two rifles were recovered back then, but another was believed to have been carried away by the current from the scene. This latest recovery is a testament to the enduring challenges of maintaining security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

