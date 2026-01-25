Left Menu

Voices of Resistance: Shattering Silence on Violence Against Girls

The book 'Zidd: Voices of Resistance' and its pre-launch event spotlight the unseen, impactful nature of mental and emotional abuse against girls. Hosted by MukkaMaar NGO in Delhi, the event featured discussions urging societal change to foster safer futures by amplifying girls' voices and challenging institutional complacency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 18:43 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 18:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A pre-launch event for 'Zidd: Voices of Resistance' highlighted the often-overlooked mental and emotional abuse girls face. Hosted by MukkaMaar NGO at the YMCA Auditorium in New Delhi, the event coincided with National Girl Child Day, drawing officials, activists, and educators who stressed the need for systemic change.

Delhi's Women and Child Development Secretary Rashmi Singh emphasized understanding violence beyond physical harm, underscoring the deep scars left by unnoticed emotional abuse. Special Commissioner of Police Ajay Chaudhry and other panelists discussed the daily acts of courage girls undertake, urging institutions to become more responsive to their voices.

The discourse, featuring insights from Aangan Trust's CEO Atiya Bose and MukkaMaar's founder Ishita Sharma, called for society to lower its tolerance for all forms of violence. The book's stories underline that girls' voices must be heard, believed, and acted upon to foster safer futures.

