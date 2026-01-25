Youth-Driven Cleanliness Wave Sweeps Arunachal Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Arunachal Pradesh's youth-led cleanliness mission in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, emphasizing their dedication to the Swachh Bharat initiative.

Highlighting the state's early sunrise, Modi noted that young people in Itanagar have spearheaded efforts to clean neglected areas, expanding the campaign to several cities and removing over 11 lakh kilogrammes of garbage.

The Youth Mission for Clean River has urged the state's government to implement a river protection act, addressing environmental threats and promoting sustainable river rejuvenation.

(With inputs from agencies.)