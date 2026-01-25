Left Menu

Youth-Driven Cleanliness Wave Sweeps Arunachal Pradesh

In Arunachal Pradesh, young individuals have taken the lead in a cleanliness initiative, praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As part of the Swachh Bharat mission, they have removed over 11 lakh kilogrammes of garbage from public spaces. The Youth Mission for Clean River focuses on river protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 25-01-2026 20:38 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 20:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Arunachal Pradesh's youth-led cleanliness mission in his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, emphasizing their dedication to the Swachh Bharat initiative.

Highlighting the state's early sunrise, Modi noted that young people in Itanagar have spearheaded efforts to clean neglected areas, expanding the campaign to several cities and removing over 11 lakh kilogrammes of garbage.

The Youth Mission for Clean River has urged the state's government to implement a river protection act, addressing environmental threats and promoting sustainable river rejuvenation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

