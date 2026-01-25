Left Menu

PFRDA's Strategic Overhaul: SAARG Committee Sets New Investment Path for NPS

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has established a 9-member committee, SAARG, led by Narayan Ramachandran, to modernize the National Pension System's (NPS) investment framework. This initiative aims to enhance risk governance, diversify investments, and improve long-term retirement wealth creation for subscribers.

  India

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has launched an initiative to revamp the investment framework of the National Pension System (NPS) by forming a nine-member committee of investment specialists.

The committee, known as Strategic Asset Allocation and Risk Governance (SAARG), is chaired by Narayan Ramachandran, former Morgan Stanley India CEO. It is tasked with a comprehensive review of current NPS guidelines to align them with global standards and the dynamic Indian investment climate.

SAARG aims to bolster the NPS's structure to better support retirement wealth creation, diversify portfolios, and enhance risk management. Its scope includes strategic asset allocation, performance metrics, and sustainability in investment, with a nine-month deadline to provide recommendations to PFRDA.

