Left Menu

Violent Attack in Nabha: Head Constable Murdered

Amandeep Singh, a head constable in Punjab, was fatally attacked by unidentified assailants with sharp-edged weapons in Nabha. The police are investigating the incident, while political figures criticize the state government for a lapse in law and order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patiala | Updated: 25-01-2026 23:05 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 23:05 IST
Violent Attack in Nabha: Head Constable Murdered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a shocking incident, Amandeep Singh, a Punjab Police head constable, was murdered by unknown assailants near Mehas Gate, Nabha, on Sunday evening, according to local law enforcement. The attack involved sharp-edged weapons.

The altercation, which started over an unspecified issue with several youths, quickly escalated, leading to a violent assault on Singh and his brother. Amandeep Singh sustained critical injuries and succumbed later, while his brother remains hospitalized.

The Kotwali Police Station is actively investigating, including reviewing CCTV footage to identify the attackers. This incident sparked criticism from political leaders, who question the safety of state security personnel and call out the government for law and order failures.

TRENDING

1
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
2
Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

Ladakh Triumphs in Khelo India Winter Games 2026

 United States
3
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global
4
Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Case

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel to Face Trial in 2017 Sleaze Video Cas...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026