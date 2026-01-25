Violent Attack in Nabha: Head Constable Murdered
Amandeep Singh, a head constable in Punjab, was fatally attacked by unidentified assailants with sharp-edged weapons in Nabha. The police are investigating the incident, while political figures criticize the state government for a lapse in law and order.
In a shocking incident, Amandeep Singh, a Punjab Police head constable, was murdered by unknown assailants near Mehas Gate, Nabha, on Sunday evening, according to local law enforcement. The attack involved sharp-edged weapons.
The altercation, which started over an unspecified issue with several youths, quickly escalated, leading to a violent assault on Singh and his brother. Amandeep Singh sustained critical injuries and succumbed later, while his brother remains hospitalized.
The Kotwali Police Station is actively investigating, including reviewing CCTV footage to identify the attackers. This incident sparked criticism from political leaders, who question the safety of state security personnel and call out the government for law and order failures.
