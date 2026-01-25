Aajeevika Mission: Revolutionizing Rural India

The Aajeevika Mission has transitioned from a mere scheme to a significant revolution, according to Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Speaking at an event in Delhi, attended by Lakhpati Didis and self-help group leaders nationwide, Chouhan celebrated their leadership roles in strengthening rural livelihoods.

Addressing the gathering, Chouhan emphasized how the mission empowers women, breaking social barriers, and showcasing their economic power. He highlighted the goal of making three crore women 'Lakhpati Didis,' as outlined by the prime minister, asserting this as a vital guiding mantra for future achievements.

The minister announced advancements in digital loan systems for women SHG members and the expansion of SARAS Melas to boost market access for their products. The Republic Day celebrations will include these women as special guests, underscoring their invaluable contribution to national development.