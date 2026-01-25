Left Menu

Prestigious Padma Awards Honor Indian Sports Legends

The Padma Awards for 2026 recognized sports legends like Vijay Amritraj, Rohit Sharma, and Harmanpreet Kaur. Amritraj received the Padma Bhushan for elevating Indian tennis globally, while Sharma and Kaur got the Padma Shri for their leadership in cricket World Cup victories. Others honored include Paralympians and coaches.

New Delhi | Updated: 25-01-2026 23:32 IST
Vijay Amritraj
  • Country:
  • India

Vijay Amritraj, a pioneering figure in Indian tennis, was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honor, as part of the Padma Awards 2026. Known for his stellar performance during the amateur and early Open Era, Amritraj played a significant role in putting Indian tennis on the global stage.

Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur, captains of the men's and women's World Cup-winning teams, respectively, were among the notable recipients of the Padma Shri. Sharma's accolades follow a landmark phase as captain, securing ICC titles, while Kaur made history by leading India to its maiden Women's World Cup victory in 2025.

Other distinguished Padma Shri awardees include Paralympic champion Praveen Kumar and hockey stalwart Savita Punia, both recognized for their exceptional contributions to Indian sports. This year's awards tally included 131 recipients across various domains, celebrating achievements in sports, arts, and public service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

