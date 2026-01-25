The Quiet Warrior of the Streets: Inderjit Singh Sidhu's Cleanliness Crusade

Inderjit Singh Sidhu, a retired Punjab Police officer residing in Chandigarh, has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri for social service. The octogenarian has earned acclaim for his unique cleanliness drive, undertaken despite his age, which involves picking up roadside trash daily.

Sidhu's dedication to keeping his neighborhood clean has inspired many. From plastic bottles to fallen branches, he collects and disposes of trash at designated spots, refuting perceptions of eccentricity. His work emphasizes the importance of personal responsibility in maintaining public cleanliness.

Chandigarh's Mayor and other notable figures have praised Sidhu's contributions, marking a significant communal honor. His story has resonated widely, earning recognition from business leaders and reaffirming societal values of responsibility and community service.