Left Menu

The Quiet Warrior of the Streets: Inderjit Singh Sidhu's Cleanliness Crusade

Inderjit Singh Sidhu, a retired Punjab Police officer, is recognized with the Padma Shri for his social service through a unique cleanliness drive in Chandigarh. Despite his age, the octogenarian follows a daily routine collecting trash, promoting responsible litter disposal, and inspiring many with his dedication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-01-2026 23:39 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 23:39 IST
The Quiet Warrior of the Streets: Inderjit Singh Sidhu's Cleanliness Crusade
  • Country:
  • India

Inderjit Singh Sidhu, a retired Punjab Police officer residing in Chandigarh, has been awarded the prestigious Padma Shri for social service. The octogenarian has earned acclaim for his unique cleanliness drive, undertaken despite his age, which involves picking up roadside trash daily.

Sidhu's dedication to keeping his neighborhood clean has inspired many. From plastic bottles to fallen branches, he collects and disposes of trash at designated spots, refuting perceptions of eccentricity. His work emphasizes the importance of personal responsibility in maintaining public cleanliness.

Chandigarh's Mayor and other notable figures have praised Sidhu's contributions, marking a significant communal honor. His story has resonated widely, earning recognition from business leaders and reaffirming societal values of responsibility and community service.

TRENDING

1
A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

A New Era in India-EU Relations: Historic Trade Pact to Boost Ties

 India
2
Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

Tragedy in Tauranga: Landslide Leaves Families Grieving

 Australia
3
Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

Copper Peptides: Skincare's Multifunctional Marvels

 United Kingdom
4
EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

EU-Vietnam Diplomatic Ties Strengthened Amid Global Trade Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026