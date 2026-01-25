Left Menu

Political Unrest Erupts in West Bengal Amid Clashes

Clashes erupted between West Bengal's Trinamool Congress and BJP supporters in Kolkata over microphone use. A stage for ex-chief minister Biplab Deb's speech was allegedly set afire. The incident highlighted political tensions and a contentious law and order situation under Mamata Banerjee's governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 25-01-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 23:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Clashes between supporters of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP have once again underscored ongoing political tensions in the region. The incidents occurred in the southwestern outskirts of Kolkata, amid controversies surrounding noise levels from a local club's microphones.

Amid the unrest, a makeshift stage—previously used by former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb for a public meeting—was reportedly set on fire. Fire services managed to control the blaze, but the event has intensified criticisms of West Bengal's governance and law enforcement under Mamata Banerjee.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar decried the situation as evidence of a declining law and order environment. As accusations fly, both sides continue to bear down in advance of the upcoming Bengal assembly polls, stoking fears of further political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

