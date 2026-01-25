Political Unrest Erupts in West Bengal Amid Clashes

Clashes between supporters of West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP have once again underscored ongoing political tensions in the region. The incidents occurred in the southwestern outskirts of Kolkata, amid controversies surrounding noise levels from a local club's microphones.

Amid the unrest, a makeshift stage—previously used by former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb for a public meeting—was reportedly set on fire. Fire services managed to control the blaze, but the event has intensified criticisms of West Bengal's governance and law enforcement under Mamata Banerjee.

Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar decried the situation as evidence of a declining law and order environment. As accusations fly, both sides continue to bear down in advance of the upcoming Bengal assembly polls, stoking fears of further political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)