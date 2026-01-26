Yen Surge Sparks Market Turmoil Amidst Fed Speculation

The yen's ascent against the dollar has unsettled global financial markets, prompting concerns over possible intervention by Japan and the United States. Investors are closely monitoring the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting, where the fate of the next chair could be determined. Recent yen gains led to a broad weakening of the dollar, with the euro reaching a four-month peak at $1.1858.

Holiday-thinned trading focused on Tokyo's market opening following assurative remarks from Japan's Prime Minister. The yen recorded notable advances against the dollar, spurred by late Asian and New York trading sessions. Reports suggested the New York Federal Reserve's rate checks might foreshadow currency intervention efforts.

Amid speculations of joint U.S.-Japan action, other currencies like sterling, the Australian dollar, and the New Zealand dollar benefited, hitting respective multi-month highs. Meanwhile, President Trump is poised to select a successor to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, further heightening market tension.

