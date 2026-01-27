Landmark EU-India Trade Deal Ignites Hope for German Auto Giants
CEOs of Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes praise the finalization of a pivotal trade deal between India and the EU, recognizing its potential to bolster Germany's strong export economy. The agreement, valued at nearly 1.115 billion euros, highlights opportunities in India's vast car industry.
The CEOs of Volkswagen, BMW, and Mercedes have expressed enthusiasm over the conclusion of a significant trade deal between India and the European Union, which they believe will greatly benefit Germany, a dominant force in exports.
BMW Chief Executive Oliver Zipse articulated the importance of such multilateral agreements for Germany, emphasizing the potential to open up markets and enhance trade opportunities across Europe. Mercedes CEO Ola Kaellenius shared similar sentiments, underscoring the deal's positive impact on Germany's export-driven economy.
Volkswagen's CEO, Oliver Blume, echoed these views, highlighting the opportunities within India's burgeoning automotive industry. In 2024 alone, German automotive exports to India were valued at approximately 1.115 billion euros, reflecting the region's growing importance in global trade.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India and EU: Navigating a Complex Geopolitical Landscape Together
Spain Moves to Regularize Migrants Amid European Stricter Immigration Policies
India Dominates Zimbabwe in U-19 World Cup Super Six Clash
Air India's Dreamliner Expansion: A New Era in Aviation
Strategic Leap: India-EU Free Trade Agreement