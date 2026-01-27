Left Menu

EU Leaders Unite to Enhance Economic Resilience and Competitiveness

Finance ministers from Germany and France propose a new format for the EU's six leading economies to bolster competitiveness. They aim to reduce reliance on imported raw materials, address global market fragmentation, and strengthen the euro. A video conference involving Poland, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands is planned.

EU Leaders Unite to Enhance Economic Resilience and Competitiveness
Finance ministers from Germany and France are advocating for a new collaborative format among the EU's top six economies to enhance competitiveness within the bloc. This initiative was revealed in a letter obtained by Reuters, penned by the German minister.

The EU is currently grappling with its reliance on imported critical raw materials and concerns over trade tariffs and global market fragmentation, which threaten growth and investment. Lars Klingbeil, addressing these issues in his letter, emphasized that Europe must strengthen its resilience in an unpredictable geopolitical landscape.

To address these challenges, Klingbeil and his French counterpart have reached out to finance ministers in Poland, Spain, Italy, and the Netherlands for a video conference this Wednesday. This newly proposed forum aims to expedite and elevate European measures, focusing on improving financing for burgeoning firms, solidifying the euro, and enhancing supply chain resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

