Major Shakeup in Haryana's IAS Cadre

The Haryana government has carried out a major reshuffle among its senior IAS officers, effective immediately. The move sees Sudhir Rajpal taking over as Additional Chief Secretary of the Home, Jails, and Justice Departments.

Sumita Misra, previously in charge of these departments, will now serve as Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner for the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. She will also oversee Health, Family Welfare, and other related departments.

Other notable assignments include Arun Kumar Gupta, who retains his role as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Saket Kumar, who will join the Urban Local Bodies Department. The changes were made official by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

(With inputs from agencies.)