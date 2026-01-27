Left Menu

Major Shakeup in Haryana's IAS Cadre

The Haryana government has implemented a significant reshuffle among senior IAS officers. Notably, Sudhir Rajpal is now the Additional Chief Secretary of Home, Jails, and Justice Departments, while Sumita Misra is appointed to key positions including Revenue and Health Departments. The reassignments reflect a strategic reallocation of responsibilities.

The Haryana government has carried out a major reshuffle among its senior IAS officers, effective immediately. The move sees Sudhir Rajpal taking over as Additional Chief Secretary of the Home, Jails, and Justice Departments.

Sumita Misra, previously in charge of these departments, will now serve as Additional Chief Secretary and Financial Commissioner for the Revenue and Disaster Management Department. She will also oversee Health, Family Welfare, and other related departments.

Other notable assignments include Arun Kumar Gupta, who retains his role as Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, and Saket Kumar, who will join the Urban Local Bodies Department. The changes were made official by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi.

