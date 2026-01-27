Left Menu

Retirement Woes in India: The Challenges Facing Empty Nesters and the Sandwich Generation

The Axis Max Life Insurance study reveals the concerning financial and emotional challenges faced by the Sandwich Generation and Empty Nesters in India. Both cohorts face uncertainties, with a substantial portion fearing financial insecurity in retirement. The study underscores a need for focused retirement planning and emotional wellbeing.

Updated: 27-01-2026 15:51 IST
  • India

New Delhi, January 27, 2026: A recent study by Axis Max Life Insurance has highlighted the precarious state of retirement planning among the Sandwich Generation and Empty Nesters in India. The findings reveal that only 33% of Empty Nesters and 38% of the Sandwich Generation are confident their savings will last over a decade into retirement.

This study, part of the fifth edition of the India Retirement Index Study (IRIS), conducted in partnership with Kantar, reflects dramatically shifting family dynamics. Rising urban migration and a move towards nuclear families are contributing factors, further complicated by a deep-seated fear of loneliness reported by 71% of Sandwich Generation respondents.

With national scores at a worrying 48 on the retirement readiness index, Axis Max Life's CEO, Sumit Madan, highlights the urgency for a shift from mere accumulation to addressing emotional security. He emphasizes the need for a strategy that ensures dignified and self-reliant aging amidst India's demographic changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

