Anta's Bold Move: Buying Big Stake in Puma to Boost Presence

China's leading sportswear firm, Anta Sports Products, has announced a landmark agreement to purchase a 29.06% stake in Puma from the Pinault family for 1.5 billion euros, equivalent to $1.8 billion. This strategic move positions Anta as the German sportswear company's largest shareholder.

The acquisition aims to revitalize Puma's operations, particularly in the lucrative Chinese market, where the brand currently accounts for just 7% of its global revenues. This aligns with Anta's ongoing strategy to boost its international footprint by leveraging its expertise in revitalizing Western sports labels.

Known for successful brand acquisitions, Anta's portfolio includes Amer Sports, owner of Salomon and Arc'Teryx, and directly owns labels like Fila. The potential for growth in China and improved competitiveness on the global stage were highlighted as key advantages of this stake acquisition.

