Global Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Asia Trade Tensions and Precious Metals Rally

World stocks reach record highs amid U.S. earnings season; Trump's tariff threats on South Korea and Europe stir markets. Investors anticipate tech giants' earnings, while geopolitical tensions and dollar valuation impact commodities like gold and silver, which see significant gains. Oil prices dip as Kazakhstan resumes supply.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 15:52 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 15:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

World stocks surged to new highs on Tuesday, with investors buoyed by the commencement of the U.S. large-cap earnings season. Despite President Trump's latest tariff threats targeting South Korea, which involved a proposed increase to 25%, the market remained largely unaffected.

Notably, shares on the South Korean KOSPI, U.S. Nasdaq futures, and European markets extended their gains. Attention is turning towards upcoming earnings reports from tech giants Microsoft, Apple, and Tesla, scheduled for release on Wednesday, fueling investor optimism.

Geopolitical tensions hover as the dollar weakens to a four-month low against major currencies. Commodities like gold and silver continue to rally, driven by perceived market uncertainties. Meanwhile, oil prices dipped slightly amid supply resumptions from Kazakhstan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

