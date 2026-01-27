Global Markets Surge Amid U.S.-Asia Trade Tensions and Precious Metals Rally

World stocks surged to new highs on Tuesday, with investors buoyed by the commencement of the U.S. large-cap earnings season. Despite President Trump's latest tariff threats targeting South Korea, which involved a proposed increase to 25%, the market remained largely unaffected.

Notably, shares on the South Korean KOSPI, U.S. Nasdaq futures, and European markets extended their gains. Attention is turning towards upcoming earnings reports from tech giants Microsoft, Apple, and Tesla, scheduled for release on Wednesday, fueling investor optimism.

Geopolitical tensions hover as the dollar weakens to a four-month low against major currencies. Commodities like gold and silver continue to rally, driven by perceived market uncertainties. Meanwhile, oil prices dipped slightly amid supply resumptions from Kazakhstan.

(With inputs from agencies.)