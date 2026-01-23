Nokia and Global Tech Giants Eye Expansion in Karnataka
Nokia Corporation plans to expand its operations in Karnataka by establishing a Global Capability Centre. The telecommunications giant, alongside other companies like Cloudflare, Vast Space, and Crescent Enterprises, discussed investment opportunities with the state government. These talks occurred during the World Economic Forum, highlighting Karnataka's growing global tech appeal.
Nokia Corporation is planning to expand its presence in Karnataka with a new Global Capability Centre and additional research hubs, according to Industries Minister M B Patil.
Nokia has established significant ties to Karnataka over its 25-year history, and during the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, discussions with the state government centered on broadening operations, including in Tier-2 cities.
Patil emphasized the government's commitment to support Nokia's initiatives, while also fostering start-ups under the World Economic Forum's 'Yes-BLR UpLink' initiative for sustainable urban development, showcasing Karnataka's strategic importance in global tech innovation.
