Nokia and Global Tech Giants Eye Expansion in Karnataka

Nokia Corporation is planning to expand its presence in Karnataka with a new Global Capability Centre and additional research hubs, according to Industries Minister M B Patil.

Nokia has established significant ties to Karnataka over its 25-year history, and during the World Economic Forum summit in Davos, discussions with the state government centered on broadening operations, including in Tier-2 cities.

Patil emphasized the government's commitment to support Nokia's initiatives, while also fostering start-ups under the World Economic Forum's 'Yes-BLR UpLink' initiative for sustainable urban development, showcasing Karnataka's strategic importance in global tech innovation.

