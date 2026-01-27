Germany Eyes New Allies Amid Shifting Global Landscape

In response to a shifting global landscape, Germany is seeking new economic alliances, according to its economy minister, Katherina Reiche. Speaking at the Handelsblatt energy summit, Reiche indicated that deteriorating relations with the United States posed economic challenges, mainly due to import tariffs.

Reiche highlighted regions such as South America, India, and the Middle East, alongside Asia, Canada, and Australia, as potential new partners. Her message comes amid uncertainty about the U.S.'s role in the global economic architecture after tariffs were imposed under President Donald Trump.

It has become crucial for Germany to find fresh economic alliances to sustain its growth, as projections indicate limited GDP improvements. The government may adjust its growth forecasts, expecting only modest increases stretching into the next decade.

