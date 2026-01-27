Alcaraz Dominates In Semifinal Charge at Australian Open

In a thrilling display of tennis prowess, Carlos Alcaraz stormed into the Australian Open semi-finals, dismantling Alex de Minaur in straight sets. The victory, achieved in a decisive 7-5, 6-2, 6-1 fashion, marks the 22-year-old's first semi-final appearance at this prestigious tournament.

Alcaraz showcased an impressive blend of power and precision, overcoming a spirited challenge from De Minaur, who aimed to end Australia's long wait for a homegrown male champion. Despite a brief resurgence from De Minaur, Alcaraz's tactical acumen and consistency proved overwhelming.

With eyes set on a rematch against third seed Alexander Zverev, Alcaraz remains focused on upping his game. 'I have to increase my level,' he remarked, recognizing Zverev's formidable form. The upcoming showdown promises a captivating spectacle for tennis fans worldwide.