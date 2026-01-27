Jharkhand Civic Polls Set for February in Historic Non-Party Format

The Jharkhand State Election Commission has announced that civic polls for 48 urban local bodies, including Ranchi, will take place on February 23. These elections, pivotal for steering urban governance, are held in a non-party format, marking a significant shift since the Hemant Soren government came into power.

State Election Commissioner Alka Tiwari detailed the election timeline. Nominations begin on January 29 and close on February 4, with subsequent steps leading to the vote. The election will be conducted without party symbols, a stark contrast to the 2018 elections, emphasizing individual candidate merit.

Over 43 lakh voters are eligible, and the polls will utilize ballot papers. No option for NOTA will be available. The Jharkhand High Court had previously reprimanded the state over election delays and emphasized adherence to the timeline. Enhanced security measures plan to ensure peaceful elections at designated sensitive polling booths.

(With inputs from agencies.)