Bank Strike Stalls Operations in Madhya Pradesh

A nationwide bank strike called by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) brought a halt to operations at almost 7,000 bank branches across Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

The Madhya Pradesh Bank Employees Association (MPBEA) claimed that the strike affected business worth Rs 3,447 crore, with around 16,000 employees participating to demand a five-day working week.

Services disrupted included cash deposits and withdrawals, check clearance, and other administrative tasks, leading to significant inconvenience for customers, as the strike followed a pre-existing two-day break due to weekend and Republic Day holidays.

(With inputs from agencies.)