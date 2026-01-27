Korn Ferry Joins LA2028 Olympics for Workforce Excellence

Executive search firm Korn Ferry has partnered with Los Angeles 2028 Olympics as a founding crew member, pivotal to pre-event strategizing and workforce expansion.

Tasked with recruiting over 4,000 personnel, Korn Ferry drives employee empowerment through leadership development, as noted by LA28 Chair Casey Wasserman. Their involvement began with Reynold Hoover's hiring as CEO two years prior.

Amid hefty public investment proposals for venue improvements by LA Mayor Karen Bass, enhancements in areas like Exposition Park aim to benefit both the Olympics and local community safety and accessibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)