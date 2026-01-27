Left Menu

Korn Ferry Joins LA2028 Olympics for Workforce Excellence

Korn Ferry becomes a founding partner for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, assisting in hiring and leadership development for the event's extensive workforce. The collaboration aims to enhance team performance and infrastructure, as local leaders focus on public investments to improve safety, accessibility, and modernization for upcoming global sporting events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:32 IST
Korn Ferry Joins LA2028 Olympics for Workforce Excellence
Executive search firm Korn Ferry has partnered with Los Angeles 2028 Olympics as a founding crew member, pivotal to pre-event strategizing and workforce expansion.

Tasked with recruiting over 4,000 personnel, Korn Ferry drives employee empowerment through leadership development, as noted by LA28 Chair Casey Wasserman. Their involvement began with Reynold Hoover's hiring as CEO two years prior.

Amid hefty public investment proposals for venue improvements by LA Mayor Karen Bass, enhancements in areas like Exposition Park aim to benefit both the Olympics and local community safety and accessibility.

