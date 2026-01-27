Dollar Dips as Speculation Mounts Over U.S.-Japan Currency Intervention
The U.S. dollar fell for the fourth consecutive day amid potential currency intervention by the U.S. and Japan. The dollar's decline was attributed to geopolitical uncertainties, U.S. President Trump's erratic policymaking, and market anticipation of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision. Potential changes in Federal Reserve leadership further fueled market volatility.
The U.S. dollar continued its decline, marking a fourth straight day of depreciation as traders speculated about possible joint currency intervention by the United States and Japan. This comes ahead of the Federal Reserve's impending interest rate decision, with markets on edge over potential geopolitical and policy-driven shifts.
Market insiders point to a confluence of factors pressuring the dollar, including Washington's strategic interest in a weakened currency and the unpredictability of President Trump's policies. The currency index, which measures the dollar against a basket of currencies, dipped 0.48% to 96.64, teetering near a multi-year low.
Adding to market tensions, rumors of leadership changes at the Federal Reserve abound, with President Trump likely to announce a successor to Chair Jerome Powell. The administration's scrutiny of Powell and Fed Governor Lisa Cook adds an extra layer of volatility, as reports suggest dollar-yen rate checks by the New York Federal Reserve, highlighting concerns of potential intervention.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Slovakia Urged to Decline Trump's Board of Peace Invitation
Tokyo's Currency Gamble: Yen Intervention Amidst Political Turmoil
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump's Tariff Threat Shakes South Korea
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Rejects Participation in Trump's Board of Peace for Gaza
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango