Modi Rallies Against 'Maha Jungleraj' in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi sharply criticized the ruling TMC government in West Bengal for alleged lawlessness, dubbing it a 'maha jungleraj.' Speaking at an election rally in Cooch Behar, Modi framed the upcoming 2026 assembly elections as a choice between the 'bhay' (fear) emanating from TMC's policies and the 'bharosa' (trust) of BJP leadership.

Modi referred to a recent incident in Malda, where judicial officers were held hostage, as an example of the deteriorating law and order under TMC. He accused the government of failing to protect its citizens and manipulating electoral processes, and emphasized BJP's commitment to enhancing security and development while addressing issues of infiltration and changing demographics.

Highlighting crimes against women and defending the Citizenship Amendment Act, Modi pledged greater empowerment for women and equitable governance. He sought to reassure voters of fair elections, asserting that TMC's misdeeds will be scrutinized post-election, promising legal action against corrupt practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)