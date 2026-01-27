China and Russia Bolster Defence Ties Amid US Strategic Moves

In a significant move, China and Russia have pledged to enhance their defence collaboration in light of evolving global security dynamics, challenging the US's newly articulated 'Donroe Doctrine' aimed at strengthening its influence in the Western Hemisphere.

Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun conversed with Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov, emphasizing the importance of China-Russia relations. The Ministry underscored the implementation of consensus by their leaders, with commitments to strategic coordination and risk management to bolster global security.

This comes as both nations oppose Western militarization efforts in the Asia-Pacific. The dialogue follows Beijing's inquiry into military discipline issues and US strategic assertions in Latin America, including Venezuela and Greenland, raising concerns in Moscow and Beijing.

