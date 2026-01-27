Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Smuggling Network
Punjab Police have arrested four alleged operatives of a cross-border smuggling network, recovering 1.5 kg of heroin, Rs 1.98 lakh cash, and weapons. The accused allegedly collaborated with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media and used drones to transport illegal goods.
The Punjab Police successfully dismantled a cross-border smuggling network with the arrest of four suspects, the Amritsar Commissionerate revealed on Tuesday.
Authorities seized 1.5 kg of heroin, nearly Rs 2 lakh in cash, and several firearms in a sting operation targeting the alleged smuggling ring.
The accused, all from Ranian village, reportedly worked with Pakistan-based handlers via social media to smuggle arms and narcotics using drones. Further investigations aim to uncover more links.
