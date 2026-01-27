Left Menu

Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Smuggling Network

Punjab Police have arrested four alleged operatives of a cross-border smuggling network, recovering 1.5 kg of heroin, Rs 1.98 lakh cash, and weapons. The accused allegedly collaborated with Pakistan-based smugglers through social media and used drones to transport illegal goods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:01 IST
Punjab Police Dismantles Cross-Border Smuggling Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police successfully dismantled a cross-border smuggling network with the arrest of four suspects, the Amritsar Commissionerate revealed on Tuesday.

Authorities seized 1.5 kg of heroin, nearly Rs 2 lakh in cash, and several firearms in a sting operation targeting the alleged smuggling ring.

The accused, all from Ranian village, reportedly worked with Pakistan-based handlers via social media to smuggle arms and narcotics using drones. Further investigations aim to uncover more links.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026