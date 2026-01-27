Political Storm: Assam CM Targets Gaurav Gogoi Over Alleged Pakistan Ties

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday that the state cabinet will soon decide on the next steps regarding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report linking Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi to Pakistan. The formal decision is set for February 7.

Following a cabinet meeting, Sarma revealed in a press conference that the SIT's findings indicate 'direct links' between Gogoi, his British wife, and Pakistan. The SIT was tasked with investigating claims of Gogoi's connections to Pakistan, which have stirred controversy.

Cabinet members expressed shock over the findings, with discussions leading to a plan for a public briefing on February 8. While some sensitive information will be withheld, most of the SIT's conclusions will be disclosed to inform the public, according to Sarma.

(With inputs from agencies.)