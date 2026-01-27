Left Menu

Political Storm: Assam CM Targets Gaurav Gogoi Over Alleged Pakistan Ties

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans for formal action on a SIT report linking Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi and his British wife to Pakistan. Presented at a state cabinet meeting, the report suggests direct links to Pakistan, prompting a pending cabinet vote on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-01-2026 22:01 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 22:01 IST
Political Storm: Assam CM Targets Gaurav Gogoi Over Alleged Pakistan Ties
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday that the state cabinet will soon decide on the next steps regarding a Special Investigation Team (SIT) report linking Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi to Pakistan. The formal decision is set for February 7.

Following a cabinet meeting, Sarma revealed in a press conference that the SIT's findings indicate 'direct links' between Gogoi, his British wife, and Pakistan. The SIT was tasked with investigating claims of Gogoi's connections to Pakistan, which have stirred controversy.

Cabinet members expressed shock over the findings, with discussions leading to a plan for a public briefing on February 8. While some sensitive information will be withheld, most of the SIT's conclusions will be disclosed to inform the public, according to Sarma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

Trade Turbulence: Trump's Tariff Tango

 United States
2
SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offices

SASSA Urges R370 Grant Beneficiaries Without Smartphones to Visit Local Offi...

 South Africa
3
Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

Root and Brook's Record Stands Propel England to Series Win

 Global
4
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India bets on artificial intelligence to transform education, faces governance test

Who is responsible when AI influences medical decisions?

Future of healthcare security depends on privacy-preserving AI: Here's why

Data-driven farming could rescue West Africa’s cocoa sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026