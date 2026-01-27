Controversial Remarks Spark Outrage in Maharashtra

Controversy swirled in Maharashtra on Tuesday after a local singer and YouTuber made objectionable remarks about Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. The comments sparked calls for legal action and drew vehement criticism from political leaders and women's rights advocates.

The Nagpur BJP Mahila Aghadi, the women's wing of the party, presented a memorandum to the police commissioner, urging the registration of a First Information Report against singer Anjali Bharti. Bharti, known for her Buddhist songs, reportedly made the controversial statements at an event in Bhandara district.

State legislative deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe and other leaders underlined the importance of upholding women's dignity, referencing Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar's lifelong advocacy for equality. Demands were made for stronger preventive measures to avert similar incidents at future events.

(With inputs from agencies.)