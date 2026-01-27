Drone Assault Shakes Odesa: The Shattering Impact of Russia's Renewed Strikes

Overnight, Russian drones inflicted significant damage on the southern Ukrainian city of Odesa, killing three and injuring 25, according to officials. The attack is part of Moscow's intensified campaign targeting Ukrainian energy infrastructure, causing pressure on Kyiv to negotiate a U.S.-backed peace solution.

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, stated that over 50 drones were launched in what he called a 'brutal' strike. The assault comes as Ukrainian and Russian negotiators gear up for new peace talks, highlighting the tension between military actions and diplomatic efforts.

Beyond Odesa, Russian attacks have targeted critical infrastructure in Kharkiv and the Lviv region, compartmentalizing power and impacting civilians. Ukraine continues to urge international allies for increased pressure on Moscow as new rounds of diplomatic discussions approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)