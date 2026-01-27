Mexico's Sovereign Decision on Oil Shipments to Cuba

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum did not dismiss reports on Tuesday about Mexico stopping a crude oil shipment to Cuba, asserting that it is a sovereign choice for the country.

Sheinbaum highlighted the autonomy of such decisions, made by Pemex or the government, whether they are contractual or humanitarian in nature.

When questioned about the specific alleged halt, Sheinbaum maintained that it remains a sovereign decision executed as deemed necessary.

