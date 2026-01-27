Oil Diplomacy: Mexico's Sovereign Decision Amid US Pressure

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was questioned on Tuesday regarding whether Mexico had stopped oil shipments to Cuba under pressure from Washington. Sheinbaum stated that shipment decisions are made independently, but acknowledged a halt in a planned shipment to Cuba. When asked about a media report suggesting Mexico had suspended the shipment, she affirmed it was a sovereign decision made as needed.

Sheinbaum avoided a direct response about the resumption of oil shipments to Cuba, opting instead to promise future updates. Bloomberg initially reported the shipment suspension, followed by a Reuters report that the Mexican government is assessing the continuation of oil deliveries amid concerns of potential U.S. reprisals.

The spotlight on Mexico's oil exports to Cuba follows U.S. President Donald Trump's vow to halt oil and financial aid from Venezuela to Cuba, especially after U.S. forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Subsequent U.S. blockades led to a reduction in Venezuelan oil deliveries to Cuba, highlighting Mexico's emerging role as a key supplier.

(With inputs from agencies.)