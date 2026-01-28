U.S. Sanctions Relief: Venezuela's Oil Sector on the Verge of Major Transformation

U.S. officials are preparing to issue a general license that will ease economic restrictions on Venezuela's energy sector, sources revealed Tuesday. This move marks a departure from previous individual exemptions and aims to facilitate a hefty $2 billion oil supply deal and a $100 billion reconstruction plan for the oil industry.

State oil company PDVSA's partners, like Chevron, Repsol, and Reliance Industries, have sought individual licenses but faced delays due to the high volume of requests. As a result, these delays have hindered export expansion and investment inflow, according to insiders.

Amid limited responses from U.S. and Venezuelan officials, existing sanctions continue to impact Venezuela's energy industry. With recent licenses granted to Vitol and Trafigura, some oil stock is moving, but more licenses are needed to sustain momentum. Potential privileges for U.S. firms in future policies signal further changes ahead.