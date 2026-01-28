Revolutionary Helpline Transforms Access for Uttar Pradesh Farmers

The Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department has introduced a groundbreaking helpline service to streamline farmers' access to important departmental information. This helpline is designed to reduce unnecessary visits to government offices by allowing farmers to access all necessary details with a single phone call.

Inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh, the helpline offers an easy way for farmers to obtain information on subsidies, agricultural schemes, and other vital resources from Monday to Friday during working hours. Farmers can simply call 0522-2317003 to access these services.

The initiative promises to transform agricultural practices by enabling access to advice on solar pump installations, agricultural machinery, and innovative farming techniques, thereby helping farmers increase production and profitability. Minister Shahi emphasized that this service will empower farmers with crucial, timely information.

(With inputs from agencies.)