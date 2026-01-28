Left Menu

Revolutionary Helpline Transforms Access for Uttar Pradesh Farmers

The Agriculture Department in Uttar Pradesh has launched a helpline enabling farmers to access scheme information through a phone call. The initiative aims to reduce the need for repeat office visits, providing guidance on subsidies, solar pumps, agricultural machinery, and more, enhancing farming efficiency and profitability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:47 IST
Revolutionary Helpline Transforms Access for Uttar Pradesh Farmers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Department has introduced a groundbreaking helpline service to streamline farmers' access to important departmental information. This helpline is designed to reduce unnecessary visits to government offices by allowing farmers to access all necessary details with a single phone call.

Inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh, the helpline offers an easy way for farmers to obtain information on subsidies, agricultural schemes, and other vital resources from Monday to Friday during working hours. Farmers can simply call 0522-2317003 to access these services.

The initiative promises to transform agricultural practices by enabling access to advice on solar pump installations, agricultural machinery, and innovative farming techniques, thereby helping farmers increase production and profitability. Minister Shahi emphasized that this service will empower farmers with crucial, timely information.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026