Assam's Tea Workers Benefit from Landmark Schemes
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the 'Eti Koli Duti Paat' scheme, disbursing Rs 5,000 each to 6 lakh tea garden workers. The initiative aims to uplift the Tea Tribe community by providing land ownership, government job reservations, educational and healthcare enhancements, ahead of upcoming assembly elections.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma initiated the 'Eti Koli Duti Paat' scheme, providing Rs 5,000 to each of the 6 lakh tea garden workers. The gesture highlights the state's gratitude toward the workers who have contributed to Assam's rich tea industry, marking 200 years of heritage.
The Assam government has pledged various benefits to the Tea Tribe community, such as land ownership in tea estates, reserved seats in government jobs and MBBS courses, and better educational and healthcare facilities. This initiative is seen as an effort to connect with the sizeable community ahead of the approaching assembly elections.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated mobile creches and toilet services to enhance health and safety for the tea garden workforce. With over Rs 300 crore disbursed, the initiative underscores Assam's commitment to the well-being and progress of its tea garden workers, strengthening ties with the community.
ALSO READ
The Alarming Push Towards Privatised Education
Rupee's Plunge: Impact on Imports, Education, Travel, and Exports
India's AI Era: Urgent Realignment Needed in Education and Hiring Systems
Empowering Minds: Education and Women's Role in Progress
Delhi's New 'MCD Shri' Schools: A Leap Towards Quality Education