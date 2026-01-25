Assam's Tea Workers Benefit from Landmark Schemes

In a significant move, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma initiated the 'Eti Koli Duti Paat' scheme, providing Rs 5,000 to each of the 6 lakh tea garden workers. The gesture highlights the state's gratitude toward the workers who have contributed to Assam's rich tea industry, marking 200 years of heritage.

The Assam government has pledged various benefits to the Tea Tribe community, such as land ownership in tea estates, reserved seats in government jobs and MBBS courses, and better educational and healthcare facilities. This initiative is seen as an effort to connect with the sizeable community ahead of the approaching assembly elections.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated mobile creches and toilet services to enhance health and safety for the tea garden workforce. With over Rs 300 crore disbursed, the initiative underscores Assam's commitment to the well-being and progress of its tea garden workers, strengthening ties with the community.