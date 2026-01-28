Left Menu

SBI Cards Surges: 45% Profit Jump in December Quarter

SBI Cards and Payment Services saw a 45% increase in profit to Rs 445 crore for the December quarter. The company's income rose to Rs 5,353 crore. Despite rising costs, asset quality improved. Capital adequacy remains strong with increased net worth at Rs 15,424 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:59 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:59 IST
SBI Cards Surges: 45% Profit Jump in December Quarter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SBI Cards and Payment Services has reported a significant 45% increase in profit, totaling Rs 445 crore for the December quarter. This marks an ascent from the Rs 383 crore profit during the same quarter last year. The firm, a leading credit card company sponsored by SBI, saw its total income rise to Rs 5,353 crore from the previous year's Rs 4,767 crore, according to its latest regulatory filing.

The company's operating expenses also rose by 23% to Rs 2,597 crore for the third quarter of FY26, up from Rs 2,107 crore in the year-earlier period. On the asset quality front, SBI Cards reported an improvement, with gross non-performing assets (NPA) dropping to 2.86% from 3.24% year-on-year. However, there was a slight increase in net NPA, climbing to 1.28% from 1.18% at the end of the December quarter last year.

SBI Cards maintains capital adequacy with a capital risk ratio above the 15% threshold set by RBI guidelines. The company's net worth has also seen growth, reaching Rs 15,424 crore compared to Rs 13,853 crore as of March 31, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026