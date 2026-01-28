Left Menu

Delhi High Court Upholds Charges Against Baramulla MP in UAPA Case

The Delhi High Court has dismissed Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh's petition contesting the framing of charges under UAPA. The court reaffirmed that the charge order is interlocutory and not appealable, referencing a prior ruling where 19 similar appeals were rejected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:05 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:05 IST
Delhi High Court Upholds Charges Against Baramulla MP in UAPA Case
Sheikh Abdul Rashid (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, challenging the framing of charges against him in a terror case under the UAPA. The court labeled the charge order as interlocutory, making it ineligible for an appeal.

The division bench, composed of justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain, upheld a previous trial court decision. This ruling aligns with a past judgment in which 19 appeals against similar charges were denied.

MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, also known as Engineer Rashid, had initially contested the charges in March 2022, with formal charges being framed on May 10, 2022. Currently, he remains in judicial custody, accused of conspiracy and waging war against the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026