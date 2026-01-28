Delhi High Court Upholds Charges Against Baramulla MP in UAPA Case

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea of Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, challenging the framing of charges against him in a terror case under the UAPA. The court labeled the charge order as interlocutory, making it ineligible for an appeal.

The division bench, composed of justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain, upheld a previous trial court decision. This ruling aligns with a past judgment in which 19 appeals against similar charges were denied.

MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, also known as Engineer Rashid, had initially contested the charges in March 2022, with formal charges being framed on May 10, 2022. Currently, he remains in judicial custody, accused of conspiracy and waging war against the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)