Chevron Expands Venezuelan Crude Exports Amid Geopolitical Shifts

Chevron is set to increase Venezuelan crude exports to the U.S. to 300,000 barrels per day by March. This move comes as Chevron maneuvers within geopolitical changes and competition from Vitol and Trafigura, while a new interim government in Venezuela seeks legislative reforms to attract investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Chevron plans to boost its export of Venezuelan crude to the U.S. to 300,000 barrels per day by March, significantly increasing from the 100,000 barrels per day recorded in December. Sources indicate Chevron, in partnership with PDVSA, is chartering tankers to expedite this move.

The output from Chevron's joint ventures with PDVSA, producing heavy crude grades favored by U.S. Gulf Coast refiners, remained steady despite PDVSA's production cuts. With new U.S. licenses, Vitol and Trafigura also join the export competition.

Chevron states its commitment to bolstering U.S. energy and regional security amid political changes in Venezuela. Interim President Delcy Rodriguez's government is fast-tracking oil law reforms to support a proposed $100 billion reconstruction initiative post-President Nicolas Maduro's capture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

