Reviving Kerala’s Railway Dreams: A Leap Towards Progress

The Railway Board has announced the lifting of the freeze on the long-stalled Angamaly–Sabarimala and Guruvayur–Tirunavaya railway lines in Kerala. State BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced this development, affirming that a key promise to the public has been fulfilled, paving the way for new growth opportunities in the region.

The reopening of these railway lines comes as a welcome relief for devotees, particularly Sabarimala pilgrims, while also addressing travel inconveniences for those journeying between Guruvayur and Tirunavaya. Chandrasekhar criticized past governments for stalling these projects, emphasizing the BJP's role in prioritizing regional development.

Union Minister Suresh Gopi highlighted the numerous public appeals for the Guruvayur–Tirunavaya line, acknowledging the dedication and intervention by officials that facilitated this outcome. His gratitude extends to PM Narendra Modi and the Southern Railway authorities for their unwavering support in realizing the state's development aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)