Bangladesh's Political Crisis: Hasina and Nasim Slam Interim Government

In a pointed critique, Bahauddin Nasim, a Joint General Secretary of the Awami League, accused Bangladesh's interim government of dismantling democratic foundations. Nasim argued that basic rights and the rule of law have disintegrated, alleging that the administration is nurturing extremist groups amid escalating national tension.

Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina echoed these sentiments in a speech from New Delhi, condemning the regime under Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus as responsible for the country's descent into turmoil. Hasina lambasted the government for leading Bangladesh into an 'age of terror,' pointing to widespread fear and repression as evidence of its authoritarian grip.

Citing the ban on her party and impending elections, Hasina called for a united front to restore constitutional order. She appealed for international scrutiny of the government's actions, particularly urging the United Nations to step in, highlighting the urgent need for reconciliation in Bangladesh's path forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)