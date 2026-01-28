Left Menu

Revolutionary Helpline for UP Farmers Launched

The agriculture department in Uttar Pradesh has launched a helpline to provide farmers with easy access to information about schemes and subsidies. Inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, the helpline aims to eliminate the need for farmers to visit government offices for information.

Updated: 28-01-2026 21:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to streamline access to agricultural information, the Uttar Pradesh agriculture department has unveiled a dedicated helpline service for farmers.

The service, launched at the Directorate of Agriculture in Lucknow, was inaugurated by Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi and Minister of State Baldev Singh Aulakh.

Operating Monday to Friday from 10 am to 6 pm, the helpline provides detailed information on subsidies, schemes, and more, directly through a single phone call, reducing farmers' reliance on in-office visits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

