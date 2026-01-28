Left Menu

Federal Judge Summons ICE Acting Director Amid Controversy

A Minnesota federal judge has called Todd Lyons, acting director of ICE, to court to address non-compliance with orders during a controversial immigration crackdown that involved fatal shootings. Lyons, who has served in various roles at ICE and initially joined the federal service in 1993, oversees a large agency with extensive funding.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:06 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:06 IST
Federal Judge Summons ICE Acting Director Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic legal move, a federal judge in Minnesota has summoned Todd Lyons, the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to court this Friday. The summons demands Lyons explain why the agency has failed to adhere to judicial orders linked to President Donald Trump's rigid immigration policies.

The immigration crackdown, designed to target illegal entries, has resulted in the tragic deaths of two U.S. citizens, fueling widespread criticism. Lyons, at the helm since March 2025, administers a vast organization with over 27,400 personnel, fueled by nearly $10 billion in annual budget alongside $74 billion under 'One Big Beautiful Bill' signed into law last year.

Before his current role, Lyons advanced within ICE ranks, notably in the Enforcement and Removal Operations Directorate. His federal service commenced in the U.S. Air Force in 1993, with a tour spanning South Korea, Southeast Asia, and Europe, until a shift to law enforcement in 1999, including a stint on active duty post-September 11, 2001.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026