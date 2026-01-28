Federal Judge Summons ICE Acting Director Amid Controversy

In a dramatic legal move, a federal judge in Minnesota has summoned Todd Lyons, the acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, to court this Friday. The summons demands Lyons explain why the agency has failed to adhere to judicial orders linked to President Donald Trump's rigid immigration policies.

The immigration crackdown, designed to target illegal entries, has resulted in the tragic deaths of two U.S. citizens, fueling widespread criticism. Lyons, at the helm since March 2025, administers a vast organization with over 27,400 personnel, fueled by nearly $10 billion in annual budget alongside $74 billion under 'One Big Beautiful Bill' signed into law last year.

Before his current role, Lyons advanced within ICE ranks, notably in the Enforcement and Removal Operations Directorate. His federal service commenced in the U.S. Air Force in 1993, with a tour spanning South Korea, Southeast Asia, and Europe, until a shift to law enforcement in 1999, including a stint on active duty post-September 11, 2001.

