Deutsche Bank Under Scrutiny in Money Laundering Investigation

German investigators have searched Deutsche Bank's offices as part of a probe into potential money laundering activities. The investigation targets unknown employees linked to prior foreign business relationships. This development comes just before the bank's scheduled earnings report release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 28-01-2026 22:13 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 22:13 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German investigators conducted a search at Deutsche Bank's offices, focusing on potential money laundering links with previous foreign business relations. This investigation zeroes in on 'unknown employees' and raises questions right before the bank's earnings report release.

Prosecutors in Frankfurt have kept the details of the transactions under examination under wraps, adding to the intrigue surrounding the bank's operations amidst its history of controversy. Past scandals have seen Deutsche Bank fined millions for a range of oversights, including lapses that facilitated money laundering for Russian clients.

These investigations cast a shadow over Deutsche Bank just as its financial performance comes under the spotlight, highlighting ongoing regulatory challenges faced by the financial giant in dealing with compliance issues globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

