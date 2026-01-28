Left Menu

Strengthening Maritime Ties: UAE and India Coast Guards Join Forces

A UAE National Guard delegation is visiting India to enhance maritime training collaboration. Led by Brigadier Staff Khalid Obaid Thani Al Shamsi, the delegation focuses on training, exchanges, and capacity-building initiatives with the Indian Coast Guard. The visit emphasizes mutual cooperation for maritime safety and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-level delegation from the United Arab Emirates National Guard Command is currently in India to boost training collaboration and capacity building with the Indian Coast Guard. The delegation is led by Brigadier Staff Khalid Obaid Thani Al Shamsi, Acting Commander of the UAE Coast Guard Group.

The delegation's visit, scheduled from January 26 to 31, entails meetings and interactions designed to enhance training collaboration, particularly in areas related to maritime safety and security. A bilateral meeting was held in New Delhi to discuss strengthening ties and cooperation between the maritime agencies, focusing on training and capacity-building initiatives.

The delegation is also visiting Indian Coast Guard training centers in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. These visits aim to familiarize the UAE team with courses on oil pollution response, maritime search and rescue, and capacity-building programs regularly attended by personnel from friendly countries. This collaboration underscores the commitment of both nations to ensure maritime safety and security in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

