Lucas Paqueta's Return to Flamengo: A Homecoming Saga

Lucas Paqueta, West Ham United's midfielder, is set to return to his childhood club Flamengo following a transfer deal exceeding €41 million. Cleared of FA charges, Paqueta seeks a fresh start in Brazil, leaving West Ham who are struggling in the league. Flamengo have yet to confirm the signing.

Updated: 28-01-2026 23:56 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:56 IST
Lucas Paqueta, the esteemed midfielder of West Ham United, has been allowed to explore a medical and negotiate terms with Flamengo, his boyhood club, following an agreed transfer fee, as revealed by the Premier League side on Wednesday. While financial specifics remain undisclosed, sources suggest the transfer deal surpasses €41 million.

Previously cleared of four spot-fixing allegations by the English Football Association in July, Paqueta was at risk of facing a lifelong ban before his exoneration. After the resolution of this two-year ordeal, he expressed a strong desire to return home to Brazil, citing personal and family reasons.

Despite attempts from West Ham to retain him, Paqueta has remained resolute in his decision. Hence, the head coach, Nuno Espirito Santo, and the club have conceded to his transfer request. With 139 appearances and significant contributions, Paqueta will be departing as West Ham faces relegation threats.

