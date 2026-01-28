Left Menu

India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A Win-Win Deal Under Scrutiny

Minister Goyal defends the India-EU free trade pact as a win-win deal after Congress criticizes it for not securing exemptions and tariff reliefs. Goyal emphasizes the agreement's potential to boost India's economic growth, create business opportunities, and support domestic sectors like auto manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 23:57 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 23:57 IST
India-EU Free Trade Agreement: A Win-Win Deal Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has strongly defended the recently signed India-EU free trade agreement amid criticisms from the Congress. He asserted that the pact is a mutually beneficial deal expected to drive economic growth and open significant opportunities for both businesses and individuals in India.

Congress raised concerns regarding the agreement's failure to exempt India's aluminium and steel sectors from the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and the lack of tariff relief on a large portion of the EU's exports to India. Despite these criticisms, Goyal believes that the deal benefits complementary economies and should not be viewed as a zero-sum game.

The minister also pointed out the strategic value of the agreement, highlighting its potential in sectors like auto manufacturing by encouraging local assembly and production. Goyal called for a shift from negative outlooks towards leveraging the pact for expanding economic and business opportunities in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026